DEAR SUN SPOTS: Years ago my husband caned chairs as a hobby, and he accumulated fifteen wooden chairs that needed caning. However, years later, they still need caning!

We are trying to downsize so we are looking for a home for our chairs. Do you or your readers know of anyone who canes chairs and might like them? Or perhaps there is a high school or a group that holds classes in chair caning and could use them. If anyone is interested, please call 783-6897. They will need to be picked up.

Thank you, Ms. Sun Spots, for the wonderful service you provide for our community. — No Name, Auburn

ANSWER: Okay, readers, if you are a hobbyist who likes to re-cane chair seats, you are part of a chair-caning class, or want to learn from watching a YouTube video, now is your chance to practice on one or some of these chairs.

If anyone knows of a class in the area, let us know that, too.

The Craft Shop at 597 Roosevelt Trail in Windham has the supplies and David can help you choose what you need. Give him a call at 892-0001 and check out his website at thecraftshopofmaine.com.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a vintage beaver fur coat that needs to have the lining replaced. Can your readers recommend a seamstress who would be able to restore this wonderful family treasure? Thanks for all you do! — No name, Monmouth

ANSWER: Dino’s International Furs in South Portland at Cornerbrook, 343 Gorham Road can help you. They have a really nice website with great information and, yes, they are very experienced in repairing and replacing the lining of your family heirloom. Check them out at dinofurs.com. They have an email form on the site or you can call them at 772-1344 Mondays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We have several hornet or wasp nests near the roof of our house and garage. Does anyone know the best way to get rid of them? Any help would be appreciated. — Barbara, Minot

ANSWER: You may want to bring in a professional especially if ladders, etc. have to be involved. It also matters what the insects actually are because the procedure for the removal of wasps and their nests differs from that of bees or hornets. Another point is that we don’t want to destroy these insects; we just want to relocate them.

This time of year, they may be gone and you can take the nests down, but really I would advise that you call an exterminator, have your unwelcome guests identified, your situation evaluated, get a free estimate and go from there. Most companies have a 100% guarantee on the removal, too.

The number for Terminix (terminix.com) is 844-366-2847. Modern Pest Services (modernpest.com) can be reached at 833- 453-3837. Green Pest Defense (greenpestdefense.com) can be contacted at 536-5284. The number for Androscoggin Pest Solutions (androscogginpestsolutions.com) is 240-7058.

Readers, please recommend a service if you have used one you like.

