Everything old is new again. I like that saying, it’s very nostalgic and heartwarming. Not ALL old ways of doing things are the best but there are some recipes worth mentioning. Your Grandmother’s “egg cake,” that is utilitarian and always practical. You can make three old favorites using this recipe.
Today is a good day to make this batter and use it in any way your heart desires. This batter makes, muffins, baked doughnuts or pancakes! Give this a try, worth the little effort it requires. Bon Appetit!
New Again Batter
Ingredients:
2 cups flour
1/2 cup sugar
1 1/4 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups room temperature buttermilk
2 large eggs
6 Tablespoons melted butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
Prepare:
1.Whisk together, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
2. Add buttermilk, large eggs, butter and vanilla.
3. Stir everything together and use immediately.
Options:
Add berries and make muffins. Bake at 375 degrees for 20-22 minutes.
Add chocolate chips and bananas and make pancakes.
Pour into doughnut baking sheets at 325 degrees for 12-14 minutes.
