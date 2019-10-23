FARMINGTON — Cleanup from a deadly propane explosion last month at LEAP Inc.’s office building on Farmington Falls Road got underway Wednesday.

Workers from E.L. Vining & Son Inc. of Farmington used heavy equipment to remove debris from the massive Sept. 16 blast that killed Fire Rescue Capt. Michael Bell, 68.

Six other firefighters and a LEAP employee were seriously or critically injured and about 30 people at a mobile home park lost their homes.

LEAP maintenance supervisor Larry Lord, 61, of Jay remained in serious condition Wednesday at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, according to a spokeswoman. He discovered the gas leak and got employees out of the building shortly before it exploded.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, there was no update on the state and federal investigation into what caused nearly 400 gallons of propane to leak from an underground line into the building, or what sparked the blast, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

