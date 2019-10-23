In all my dealings with Stephanie Gelinas, I have always known her to be a thoughtful, intelligent and, above all, ethical person.

As the founder and director of Sandcastle Clinical, and with her stint as board chair at the L.A. Metro Chamber of Commerce, we know she has the ability to lead. I feel she will use this ability to further the great city of Lewiston for all of its residents.

I will be proud to cast my vote for Stephanie Gelinas as Ward 7 city councilor.

Dan Marquis, Lewiston