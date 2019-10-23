AUBURN — The Edward Little Class of 1951 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Village Inn. Discussion will include the Class of 1951 Scholarship Fund and consideration of its 70th reunion in 2021.
