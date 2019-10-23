Garrett Holt, a traditional country artist is based out of central Maine, will play from 8-11 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. Holt started his music career in 2006. The first time he heard the Eagles that’s when he knew he wanted to pick up a guitar. His classic, soulful, country sound became influenced by artists such as Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Jamey Johnson and Cody Jinks. Holt has opened for Charlie Daniels, Randy Houser and Joe Diffie. There is no cover charge.
