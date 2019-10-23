AUBURN — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce will host breakfast for dinner at Martindale Country Club at 527 Beech Hill Road on Nov. 14.

It runs from 4:30-7 p.m. in response to some chamber investors who want to attend programs but can’t make the usual times.

The speakers are Leo Deon, veterans’ representative at the Lewiston and Wilton CareerCenters, and Tom Neal, senior manager of talent acquisition at Carbonite, focusing on employers hiring veterans.

Deon and Neal will discuss the overarching military culture, bring light to the many intangible skills that employers can benefit from by hiring a veteran and address the misconception that the skills that veterans have are not transferable outside of the military. They will also share success stories to help employers understand that hiring a veteran is not only a good idea, it’s good business.

Cost is $22 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Registration is available at lametrochamber.com.

