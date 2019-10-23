BATH — Melanie Safka, who played at the original Woodstock Festival in 1969 and who is known professionally simply by her first name, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

In August of 1969, when Melanie was barely known outside the Greenwich Village coffee shop circuit, she stepped onto the stage at the Woodstock Festival and sang her song, “Beautiful People.” According to the story, her performance inspired the first mass panorama of candles and cigarette lighters ever raised at a concert event. That sight inspired the young singer to write “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain),” which sold more than one million copies in 1970.

The hits kept coming for Melanie. Also in 1970, Melanie released “Look What They’ve Done to My Song, Ma” and a well-known cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Ruby Tuesday.” In 1971, she topped the charts with perhaps her best-known song, “Brand New Key,” an infectious romp about freedom and roller skates. She performed everywhere from Carnegie Hall, to the Royal Albert Hall, to live on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Melanie’s songs have been covered by Cher, Dolly Parton and Macy Gray, and she remains an active performer and writer. A recent live performance with Miley Cyrus of “Look What They’ve Done to My Song, Ma” has racked up over nine million views on YouTube. In Melanie’s words, “I’m a new artist who is having so much fun with my voice. I’m the woman I wanted to be when was I was 16 and going for Edith Piaf. It’s me – I’m back.”

The concert will be a rare opportunity to see a visionary songwriter, who once performed for over a million people at the most iconic music festival of all time, in a unique and intimate setting. Tickets range from $38 to $43 in advance, or $48 at the door, and are available at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling 207-442-8455.

