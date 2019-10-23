BRUNSWICK — The Theater Project will present “Middletown,” written by Will Eno and directed by Christopher Price, opening on Friday, Nov. 1. Everyone is welcome to attend an opening night reception with refreshments and an opportunity to meet the cast, crew and director after the show.

“Middletown” is a deeply moving and funny play exploring the universe of the American small town. As friendships develop, different lives intersect in strange, poignant ways on a journey that takes them from the local library to outer space and points in between. As director Christopher Price says, “Will Eno writes with a kind of absurdist, abstract and slightly surreal style that, for me, beautifully captures humankind in all its imperfections, those average moments that make up everyday life. I think that we see ourselves in these characters in ways that we know but are rarely expressed.”

“Middletown” will run for three consecutive weekends. Performance times are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, $10 for children 12 and under; kids under 2 are free as long as they sit on a patron’s lap. Top level seating in the theater is always Pay-What-You-Want. Tickets are available anytime at theaterproject.com or by calling the box office at 207-729-8584.

The Theater Project is located at 14 School St. in the heart of downtown Brunswick.

