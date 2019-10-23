PORTLAND – Rodney Woodrum Jr., 83, of Sabattus passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 in Portland.

He was born on Christmas Day in 1935 to Rodney and Allie Woodrum Sr. in Ward, W.Va.

Rodney served his country retiring after 20 years in The United States Air Force doing tours in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He also retired from Bath Iron Works in 1995.

He enjoyed bee keeping, cooking, gardening and making maple syrup.

Rodney was a member of the American Legion Post 135, Webster Masonic Lodge 164 of Wales, Lewiston Lodge of Elks, and Sabattus Knights of Columbus Council 13181.

Preceding him in death are his parents; sister, Barbara Amrhein and brother, Roy Woodrum.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 60 years, Sonia Whitehouse Woodrum of Sabattus; daughter, Lisa Roy of Sabattus, son, Jeffry Woodrum; grandchildren, Kristin Warner and Heath Woodrum; sisters, Alice Barnett of Columbia, S.C., Phyllis Rutan of Red House, W.Va., and Brenda Goldman of Cross Lanes, W.Va., brothers, Jack Woodrum of San Antonio, George Woodrum of Bancroft, W.Va., and Russell Woodrum of Denver; great-grandchildren, Shaylie and Kamden Warner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at The Fortin Funeral Home in Auburn on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A service will be held at The Fortin Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sabattus.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine 207-783-8545.

« Previous