AUBURN – Thelma L. Caron, 88, a resident of 440 Minot Avenue in Auburn passed away peacefully Monday Oct. 21, 2019 at the Clover Health Care Facility.

She was born in East Machias, August 9, 1931, the daughter of Clarence and Alta (Richardson) Huntley.

She was married to Robert R. Caron who died March 19, 2011.

Thelma had worked for the former G. Fox Department Store in Hartford, Conn., and also worked in Lewiston in the local shoe industry.

Survivors include her son, David Caron of Coventry Conn.; one granddaughter, Laura Jeanne Caron of Templeton, Calif.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a sister, Phyllis, two brothers, Frederick and Darrell Huntley; as well as her only grandson, Matthew David Caron.

A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Thelma’s life will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, October 25 in the Lower Chapel of the Basilica Sts, Peter and Paul. Committal prayers will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 28 at the Maine Veterans Cemetery Chapel Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.

Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday 7-9 p.m. at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, 784-4023.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

