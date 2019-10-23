JAY — Spruce Mountain Area Robotics Team 3930 is holding a Zombie bottle drive Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mentor Dan Lemieux said bottles can be dropped off at Dube’s or North Jay Bottle Redemption Centers. SMART will have its trailer at the Jay Town Office to accept bottles.

“We’ll also be out and about collecting bottles,” he said.

For more information, call Lemieux at 897-4336 or email him, [email protected]

