A Pittsfield couple will head to court in December after law enforcement officials searched their home on F Street Tuesday, seizing heroin with a street value of about $13,000, pills, scales, thousands of dollars in cash, drug documents, a vehicle and more, according to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster.

Lancaster said Wednesday that Peter Bragg, 52, of Carriage Estates Mobile Home Park, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, Class C, and possession of scheduled drugs, Class D. The trafficking charge is aggravated because Bragg was in possession of more than six grams of heroin, Lancaster said in a press release. The bail for Bragg, who has prior felony-level drug trafficking convictions, was set at $10,000 cash, he said.

Angela Orcutt, 49, was not arrested, but she was charged with possession of schedule W drugs, Class D, according to Lancaster. Both Bragg and Orcutt are scheduled to appear Dec. 11 in Somerset Unified Criminal Court in Skowhegan, he said.

At about 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office and other agencies searched the home of Bragg, Orcutt and John Gray.

“Detective Lieutenant Carl Gottardi II lead a search team consisting of three sheriff’s detectives, a patrol deputy sheriff, the Maine Drug Enforcement agent assigned to the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, and Pittsfield Police Chief Harold Bickmore,” Lancaster said in the release.

“As a result of the search of the residence-property, over 65 grams of heroin, various controlled pills, Suboxone strips, digital scales, $6,292 in cash, a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu car, drug transaction documentation, and drug-related paraphernalia were seized. The seized heroin has an approximate street value of $13,000.”

Lancaster said the arrests were the result of an ongoing investigation related to the sale of heroin in and around Somerset County.

“More charges may be forthcoming once the case has been reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office,” he said.

