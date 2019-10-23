GIRLS SOCCER

Buckfield 3, Spruce Mountain 1

JAY — Lynn Szabo netted a pair of goals to lift Buckfield to a 3-1 victory over Spruce Mountain in girls soccer action Friday, Oct. 18.

Jaycee Cole scored on a breakaway for the Phoenix (4-8-1) off an assist from Annabell Collins early in the game.

Szabo registered tallies with 2:48 left in the first half (assisted by Molly Bourget), and took an unassisted long shot at 35:16 of the second half for the go-ahead goal.

Katy Henderson provided a safety for the Bucks (8-4-1) with 4:32 remaining in the game.

Goalie Emma Towers made 18 saves for Spruce Mountain, while Ruby Cyr stopped four to earn the win for Buckfield.

Lewiston 2, Mt. Blue 1

LEWISTON — Charlotte Cloutier scored both of Lewiston’s goals to lead the Blue Devils to a 2-1 triumph over Mt. Blue in girls soccer action Friday, Oct. 18.

The Blue Devils (3-8-2) scored first for a 1-0 lead at the half. Emma Dunn evened the score at 1-1 midway through the second half for the Cougars (5-8).

Cloutier’s second goal put the Blue Devils up by one with just six minutes remaining in regulation.

Goalie Caitlin Burke made eight saves for Mt. Blue. Gemma Landry repelled six, including a couple of outstanding saves to keep Lewiston in the lead.

filed under: