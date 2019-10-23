LEWISTON — Patricia Provencher was surprised at the 3-D Paper Sculpture Art Workshop celebration held Saturday, Oct. 12, at Museum L-A, with a certificate of merit for her shoe design entered in the museum’s Design a Shoe contest. Provencher’s design won merit in three categories: Most Likely to be Manufactured; Best Everyday Shoe; and Panelists’ Favorite. Her family joined her at the paper sculpture art reception to see her entries in the paper sculpture art exhibit.

Other Design a Shoe contest winners in the adult category (14+) were: Overall Winner: Assira, Lewiston Regional Technical Center student, Best Use of Color and Most Obvious Concept awards; Narliyana Aspilaire, LRTC student, Most Imaginative Design; Taylor Bubier, LRTC student, Most Memorable Shoe and Panelists’ Favorite awards; Veda Leclerc, LRTC student, Overall Winner; and Adri Roy, LRTC student, Panelists’ Favorite.

Winners in the youth category were: Amelia Caruso, Overall Winner and Best Use of Color awards; Isabella Proctor, Walton Elementary, Most Imaginative Design; Emma Willigar, Most Likely to be Manufactured, Best Everyday Shoe and Panelists’ Favorite awards; Makayla Labonte, Most Obvious Concept award; Jasmine Paquette, Walton Elementary, Most Memorable Design award; Kayson, McMahon Elementary, Panelists’ Favorite; and Aiden Plummer, Panelists’ Favorite.

The 3-D Paper Art Sculpture workshop reception was the culmination of eight weeks of classes led by teaching artist Karen Brooks of Lewiston. Eleven students selected and displayed paper sculpture art they created during the workshop. Student artists included Provencher, Sara Karam, Annette Lausier, Pat Casson, Karen Hall, Vicki Ballou, Emily Reilly, Paula Aldrich, Ray Michaud, Kevin Callahan and Anne Williams.

The 3-D art workshop was made possible through a grant program called Seeding Vitality Arts in Museums. This initiative is funded by Aroha Philanthropies and was designed to support the development and expansion of successful creative aging programs. The goal is to inspire and enable older adults to learn, make and share the arts in ways that are novel, complex and socially engaging. Museum L-A will next host a senior dance program led by teaching artist Cindy Larock at the Lewiston Public Library starting in January 2020. There is no cost to participate.

For more information about Museum L-A and its events and exhibits, visit www.museumla.org or call 207-333-3881. The museum is located at 35 Canal St.

