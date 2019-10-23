Come dressed up as Tattooed Lies makes their way back for a Halloween party at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25, at Mixers in Sabattus. Tattooed Lies is a female-fronted, four-piece band covering great 70s and 80s hits from bands such as Poison, Alice Cooper, AC/DC, Boston, Foreigner, Concrete Blonde, Styx, Firehouse, Quiet Riot, Kansas, Twisted Sister, Pat Benatar, Heart and many more. There is no cover charge.

