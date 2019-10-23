LEWISTON – Lewiston Places Trunk or Treat will be a new type of “trunk or treat” happening from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, in the parking lot at Connors Elementary School in Lewiston. Children will have access to candy at each participating “trunk,” however, this Lewiston Youth Advisory Council (LYAC) event is also educational in nature as each trunk will not only have candy but also be part of a 16-car mapped area that will be informative.

LYAC Chair Hope Rubito explains, “If we are going to be cheerleaders of our own community, we need to truly know our community. As such, the youth council wanted to be creative in reaching out to families about what Lewiston has to offer. The City is over 35 square miles and it is important to reflect on its various areas and activities. Children who attend this event will certainly receive their trunk or treat candy, but families will also be exposed to photos, props, and handouts that highlight places such as The Franco Center, the Androscoggin Bank Colisee, the Lewiston Public Library, Jude’s Place at Marcotte Park, and Museum LA.”

Youth council members will pose as “costumed characters” encouraging visits to various Lewiston sites, to include Lucy the Lion Goes to the Library; Patti the Peacock Goes to The Public Theatre, Peggy the Pig Goes to Pettingill Park, and Taylor the Turtle Goes to Thorncrag.

Special guests will be Lewiston School Superintendent Todd Finn and a truck and firefighters from the Lewiston Fire Department.

The event is free, and attending children are asked to bring their own trick or treat bag. Candy will be available on a first-come, first serve basis, and the event will occur unless significant rainfall occurs. Connors Elementary School is located at 400 Bartlett St., Lewiston.

