4-H Leaders craft/vendor fair

LITCHFIELD — A 4-H Leaders Association fundraiser, a craft and vendor fair, will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Carrie Ricker School, 518 Richmond Road.

Teddy Bear Fair at LHS

LEWISTON — Delta Kappa Gamma, a group of women educators from the Lewiston/Auburn area, will host the annual Teddy Bear Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in the Lewiston High School gym. There will be handmade crafts, baked goods, candies, used books and DVDs, homemade jellies and jams, canned goods, gently loved stuffed animals, homemade baked beans and biscuits and white elephant items. There will also be a raffle table with $50 gift certificate for gas and lobster.

Hartford Fall/Christmas Fair

HARTFORD — The annual Hartford Fall/Christmas Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Hartford Town Hall, Rte. 140. There will be crafters, lunches for sale, special items, quilted items, honey, natural soaps and scents, whoopee pies, fudge and homemade pies.

The fair is sponsored by the Hartford Community Church Women’s Association. For more information, call Arlene at 207-224-7355.

Lisbon annual Harvest Festival

LISBON — Fall into fun at the Lisbon Harvest Festival from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the MTM Center, 18 School St., Lisbon Falls. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 27. The free community event and fall tradition includes raffles, pumpkin-carving contest, pie-eating contest and costume parade.

There will be activities run by local nonprofit groups, such as a bounce house, cake walk, face-painting, scavenger hunt, duck pond game and acorn toss. Food choices will include pumpkin soup, chili, candy apples, popcorn and a bake sale. In addition, Party Palooga of Portland will entertain with a balloon artist and RMT Farms of Litchfield will have an emu and alpaca for petting.

The Harvest Festival is organized by Positive Change Lisbon.

Craft Fair at Rumford Elementary

RUMFORD — A Craft Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Rumford Elementary School, Lincoln Avenue. Knitwear, doll clothes, soap, jewelry, handmade wooden bowls, fleece and quilts will be for sale. The ABC Cafe will serve lunch. The fair is a fundraiser for the school. Crafters who would like more information about spaces can contact Linda at 207-824-2328.

Spiritualist Church Fair Oct. 26

SABATTUS — A Medium’s Day and Vendors Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Spiritualist Church, 352 Crowley Road. For more information, go to spiritualistchurchofeternallife.0rg or call 207-376-5318.

