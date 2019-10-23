MILFORD — Police say a waste management worker was fatally struck by a garbage truck.
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said 39-year-old Ryan Leeman, of Bangor, was hit and killed at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.
The Bangor Daily News reported that Leeman worked at Casella Waste Systems.
No one else was hurt in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.
The crash is under investigation.
