Mark your calendars for the weekend of November 29, because that’s when the Oxford Hills Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas Parade and Festival of Trees!

The Christmas Parade will be Saturday, November 30 at 11 a.m., and starts on the corner of Whitman and Main Streets in Norway, running to Market Square in South Paris. This year’s theme is “Christmas Time.” All parade participants need to register online through the Chamber’s website, oxfordhillsmaine.com, or call the office at 743.2281. There is a $25 fee only to register a float to be judged. All others may participate at no cost.

The Chamber’s Annual Festival of Trees event will be held at the Twin Town Plaza, located at 243 Main Street in South Paris again this year. Local businesses, organizations, groups and individuals will donate a fully decorated artificial tree, and the general public can view all the trees on display at no cost.

“There will be no admission fee for this event, thanks to the generosity of Speedway, Inc. and the Bahre family. Raffle tickets will be on sale for those who wish to take a chance at winning their favorite tree,” noted Williams. At least 20 percent of the proceeds from the event will be donated to local charities. Last year’s donation totaled $3,000 and was split between the Rightstart Christmas programs and area food pantries. The Chamber’s tree at this event will remain a donation drop-off location for the Christmas for the Kids and Christmas for Teens programs. People will also be able to take tags off the donation tree to purchase gifts for local children. The event begins on Friday, November 29 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. On Saturday, November 30, the event will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, it will close during the parade. Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to make an appearance at the event after the parade. Tree winners will be notified by phone on Saturday after the event closes. Winners will need to pick up their trees on Sunday, December 1 between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will need to have a picture ID in order to claim their tree.

“The Festival of Trees is a great community event and a great way to kick off the holiday season. And, if you’re lucky, you could end up with a fully decorated tree just in time for Christmas,” added Williams.

