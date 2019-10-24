As both a homeowner and business owner in Auburn, I have legitimate concerns as to how city government works. As we approach Election Day 2019, one city council candidate stands out as having my (and many others in the same category) interests in his heart.

I’ll be supporting Matt Leonard for city council at-large, thanks to his no-nonsense approach to saving taxpayer money. His business savvy and years in the U.S. Navy give him unique skills I believe can benefit this community.

After a number of conversations with Mr. Leonard, I feel he is the ideal candidate to affect real change for the better at city hall. He favors supporting small business, something the L/A area needs to succeed.

Thank you for this opportunity to express why I am supporting Matt Leonard.

Cody Childs, Auburn

