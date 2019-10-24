Breakfast at Henderson Memorial

FARMINGTON — An Early Bird Breakfast will be served from 7:30-9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Henderson Memorial Baptist Church. The breakfast coincides with the annual Early Bird Sale offered by several businesses in downtown Farmington. The meal is offered for $6; age five and under, $3.

This meal, along with others throughout the year, plus pie sales, are offered to raise funds to help offset the cost of heating the church.

Legion Post 31 breakfast Nov. 3

AUBURN — American Legion Post 31, 464 Washington St., will hold its monthly breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Menu will include eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, pancakes, French toast, biscuits and gravy, beans, orange juice and coffee.

Stone speaker at Rotary Club breakfast

LEWISTON — Auburn resident and former Auburn city councilor Bob Stone will be the speaker at the next A-L Rotary Club breakfast meeting, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Governors Restaurant, 1185 Lisbon St., Lewiston. He will make an informative presentation regarding a passenger railway. Cost for breakfast is $12.

