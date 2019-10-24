A-L Rotary Club meeting for breakfast

LEWISTON — The A-L Rotary Club will meet for breakfast at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Governors Restaurant, 1185 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Auburn native Joanne Bollinger will provide an informative presentation. Cost for breakfast is $12.

Speaker to detail Littlefield murders

OXFORD — The Oxford Historical Society welcomes the public to attend the last business meeting of the year at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 73 Pleasant St.

The meeting will be followed by a presentation at 6:30 p.m. on the Littlefield murders that occurred in South Paris in 1937. Retired Maine State Police Sgt. Percy Turner will tell the details of the murder of Dr. James Littlefield and his wife, Lydia. Oct. 18 is the 82nd anniversary of the “decades-old whodunit in Western Maine.”

Admission is free, but donations and new members are always welcome.

Seniors to meet, sign up for Christmas party

SABATTUS — The Sabattus Seniors will meet on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Maxwell-Gill Hall when the meal will be roast pork, mashed potatoes, vegetables and dessert at a cost of $7.

Those attending will be able to sign up for the Christmas party and buffet meal on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Marco’s Restaurant, 12 Mollison Way, Lewiston. The price will be $13, which will be due upon sign-up. Those not attending the meeting may send a check to Pauline with their payment.

Dues for the coming year are due in October and must be paid in order to attend the Chirstmas party. Entertainment will be provided by Louis Phillippe Gagne. Events for Sabattus Seniors will not be held if schools in Sabattus are cancelled.

Reservations or cancellations for the November meeting can be done by contacting Pauline at 207-375-4037 by Thursday, Oct. 31.

McFalls Historical Society to meet

MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration, 64 Elm St. (formerly the Congregational Church). Carlton and Frances Beckett will speak about their life experiences in Mechanic Falls and elsewhere. This is a continuation of a program the society has begun in asking residents to talk about their life here, there and anywhere. In addition, between noon and 4 p.m., artifacts, photographs and documents about Mechanic Falls will be displayed in the downstairs room of the church. The society has newspaper articles and photographs about Mechanic Falls that were recently donated by Wahneta Dahlgren, 1949 graduate of Mechanic Falls High School.

FMI: 207-345-3134 or e-mail [email protected]

Cemetery Association to meet

AUBURN — The fall meeting of the North Auburn Cemetery Association will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the home of Don and Terry Lebel, 625 North Auburn Road, Auburn. Anyone who has a lot in the cemetery or is interested is invited to attend.

Elmwood Cemetery Association to meet

OTISFIELD The annual meeting of the Elmwood Cemetery Association will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the East Otisfield Baptist Church.

Auburn Art Club to hold auction

AUBURN — The Auburn Art Club will meet at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Auburn Methodist Church, Park Avenue, when the annual scholarship auction will take place. Members are encouraged to bring items for the auction a half hour before the auction so they may be viewed. Mary Ann Norcross will be the auctioneer.

Nancy Tebbetts is chairman of the auction committee. She will be assisted by Jan Sullivan, Donna Sweetser, Donna Morin and Sharon Beaudoin.

Refreshments will be served by Mary Hoolihan, Benita Flynn, Shirley Bennett and Mona Ervin. All art club members and their guests are invited.