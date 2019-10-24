NORWAY — There is nothing like dancing to live music and both guests and performers will be doing just that November 2nd during Cottage Street Creative Exchange’s annual fundraising gala on the 2nd floor at 13 Cottage Street in downtown Norway, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Art Moves Dance Ensemble will perform several numbers with the full band and some with keyboardist Danielle Tran, who has already been rehearsing on the third floor. Expansion Art(s) Movers, comprised of local teen dancers, will also perform with the live music. Well known tunes like Landslide and Here Comes the Sun will be covered as well as familiar composers like Bach and Nyman. There will be lots of chances for guests to dance as well.

Along with The Cobblestones, this year’s gala features Kezarstone Catering, performances by Art Moves Dance Ensemble, Expansion Art(s) Movers, Collective Motion, The Moving Company Teen Troupe, and Portland Youth Dance, and a Silent Auction in the music room. Dress is casual, with jeans and fedoras as our theme.

The mission of Cottage Street Creative Exchange is to provide an educational dance platform for creative expression, cultural exchange, and collaboration – at home and abroad.

Tickets for the gala are $25. Invitations are available at the Raven Collection on Main Street in Norway or by request. For more information or to receive an invitation, please call 207-743-5569, email [email protected] gmail.com or go to the Project side of artmovesdance.com. For more information on The Cobblestones, go to thecobblestones.net

