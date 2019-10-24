• David W. Landry, 34, Amity, warrant failure to appear, Oct. 16, Franklin County Detention Center.
• Jennifer Mathers, 32, East Dixfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Oct. 17, $100 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Maxwell J. Testa, 24, Farmington, refuse to stop for law enforcement officer, Oct. 17, $300 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Todd B. Huff, 45, Strong, violation condition of release, Oct. 18, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Warren F. Whitney, 56, Eustis, warrant domestic violence terrorizing, Oct. 18, $3,800 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Isaac E. Moody, 32, Temple, warrant violation condition of release, two warrants aggravated driving to endanger, Oct. 18, Lewiston Police Department.
• Todd B. Huff, 45, Strong, violation of condition of release, Oct. 19, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Jillian MacIver, 35, Oakland, operating under the influence, operating after suspension, Oct. 18, $500 cash bail, Maine State Police.
• Travis D. Kendrick, 31, Limington, operating under the influence, one prior, Oct. 19, $200 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
• Jason K. Ouellette, 42, Wilton, domestic violence criminal mischief, criminal trespass, Oct. 19, $500 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Bruce W. Hennessy, 70, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence, Oct. 19, Jay Police Department.
• Todd E. Berry, 46, Washington Township, operating under the influence, Oct. 19, $100 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
• Cheryl Scott, 66, Farmington, violation condition of release, Oct. 20, Farmington Police Department.
• Jordan R. Hoffman, 20, Farmington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary, Oct. 20, Farmington Police Department.
• Nathan Igoe, 26, Wilton, domestic violence stalking, Oct. 20, $300 cash bail, Wilton Police Department.
• Felix Pork, 33, Auburn, operating after suspension, Oct. 21, $750 cash bail, Jay Police Department.
• Yue L. Liang, 27, Orono, warrant possession of sexually explicit materials, Oct. 22, $1,000 bail, University of Maine of Farmington Public Safety Department.
• Kenneth Lockitt, 60, Phillips, operating under the influence, operating after suspension, violation condition of release, Oct. 22, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Brett Roberts, 55, Chesterville, burglary, Oct. 23, Wilton Police Department.
• Anthony Millington, 64, Rangeley, operating under the influence, Oct. 23, $200 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
