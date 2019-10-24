BETHEL — Please join Bethel Family Health Center in welcoming a new provider to the medical team. Carly Hanson recently received a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from North Dakota State University. In 2013, she obtained Bachelor of Art degrees in Nursing and French. She brings six years of nursing experience in family practice and primary care.

Carly recently shared, “I fell in love with Maine the moment I arrived and am very excited to join the amazing team at the Bethel Family Health Center! Working in primary care is my passion, as I love to care for entire families and build lasting relationships with all of my patients!”

Carly will be joining physicians Catherine Chamberlin, Rich DeCarolis and Kevin Finley, as well clinical social workers Leslie Lufkin and Katie Sloma. The health center offers primary care with integrated behavioral health to 3,300 people in the Andover, Bethel, Gilead, Greenwood, Hanover, Newton, Upton and Woodstock region.

Bethel Family Health Center is part of HealthReach Community Health Centers, a system of eleven Federally Qualified Health Centers in Central and Western Maine. Dedicated providers deliver high-quality medical and behavioral healthcare to citizens in over 80 rural communities. To ensure access to everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare and major insurances. In addition, an Affordable Care Program is available to uninsured and underinsured residents as well as assistance with applications for programs that help with the cost of healthcare and medications, including the Health Insurance Marketplace.

