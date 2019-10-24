Super simple, just a few ingredients, low carb, and fun to make. This makes a great Trick or Treating dinner!
INGREDIENTS:
1 spaghetti squash (about 3 pounds)
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 garlic cloves, minced
2 tablespoons breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley
Salt
freshly ground pepper to taste
Freshly grated Parmesan
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
• Pierce the squash in several places with a sharp knife.
• Cover a baking sheet with foil, and place the squash on top.
• Bake for one hour, until the squash is soft and easy to cut with a knife.
• Allow to cool until you can handle it.
• Cut in half lengthwise, and allow to cool some more.
• Remove the seeds and discard. Scoop out the flesh from half of the squash, and place in a bowl.
• Run a fork through the flesh to separate the spaghetti like strands. You should have about 4 cups of squash. You can use the other half for another dish!
• Heat the oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat, and add the garlic and bread crumbs.
• When they begin to smell fragrant and the breadcrumbs are crisp — after about a minute, add the squash and parsley, and season to taste with salt and pepper.
• Toss together over medium heat until the squash is infused with the garlic and oil and heated through, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove to a warm serving dish, top with freshly grated Parmesan and serve.
