Super simple, just a few ingredients, low carb, and fun to make. This makes a great Trick or Treating dinner!

INGREDIENTS:

1 spaghetti squash (about 3 pounds)

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Salt

freshly ground pepper to taste

Freshly grated Parmesan

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

• Pierce the squash in several places with a sharp knife.

• Cover a baking sheet with foil, and place the squash on top.

• Bake for one hour, until the squash is soft and easy to cut with a knife.

• Allow to cool until you can handle it.

• Cut in half lengthwise, and allow to cool some more.

• Remove the seeds and discard. Scoop out the flesh from half of the squash, and place in a bowl.

• Run a fork through the flesh to separate the spaghetti like strands. You should have about 4 cups of squash. You can use the other half for another dish!

• Heat the oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium heat, and add the garlic and bread crumbs.

• When they begin to smell fragrant and the breadcrumbs are crisp — after about a minute, add the squash and parsley, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

• Toss together over medium heat until the squash is infused with the garlic and oil and heated through, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove to a warm serving dish, top with freshly grated Parmesan and serve.

