Baked Potato Skins

Dorcas Butler, Norway

4 Large baking potatoes, baked

3 Tablespoons oil

1 Tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 Teaspoon salt

1/4 Teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 Teaspoon paprika

1/8 Teaspoon pepper

8 Bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

1 1/2 Cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 Cup sour cream

Cut potatoes in half lengthwise and scoop out the pulp (can save pulp for another use), leaving 1/4″ shell. Place potato skins on a greased baking sheet. In a small bowl combine the oil, Parmesan cheese, salt, garlic powder, paprika and pepper. Mix well then brush over both sides of the potato skins. Bake at 475 degrees for 7 minutes on each side or until crisp. Sprinkle with bacon and cheddar cheese inside the skins. Bake 2 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Top with sour cream.

Herbed Pot Roast

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 Boneless beef rump or chuck roast, about 3 to 3 1/2 pounds

1 Tablespoon oil

1 Teaspoon salt

1 Teaspoon dried marjoram

1 Teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 Teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 Teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 Teaspoon pepper

1 Can condensed beef broth

8 Medium carrots, cut into thirds

8 Medium potatoes, peeled and quartered

1 Large onion, quartered

1 Cup water

In a Dutch oven or large pan, brown roast in the oil on all sides over medium heat. Combine seasoning and sprinkle over meat. Add the broth and bring to a boil. Cover and bake at 325 degrees for 2 hours, basting occasionally. Add the carrots, potatoes, onions and water. Cover and bake for 1 hour longer or until beef and vegetables are tender.

Cream Cheese and Lemon Pound Cake

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1/2 Cups butter, softened

1 3 Ounce package cream cheese, softened

3 Cups sugar

6 Eggs

2 Teaspoons vanilla

1 Teaspoon lemon

3 Cups flour

1/2 Teaspoon baking powder

1/4 Teaspoon salt

In a large bowl cream the butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time beating well after each addition. Beat in the flavorings. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt and mix into the creamed mixture. Pour into a greased and floured 10″ tube pan (fluted is nice for this). Bake at 325 degrees for 1 1/4 to 1 1/2 hours or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for about 10 minutes before removing from the pan. This is great with sweetened whipped cream.

Kids in the Kitchen

Pineapple Smoothie

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 20 Ounce can unsweetened pineapple chunks, undrained

1 Cup buttermilk

2 Teaspoons vanilla

2 Teaspoons sugar

Drain pineapple, reserving 1/2 cup of juice. Freeze the pineapple chunks. Place the pineapple juice, buttermilk, vanilla, sugar and frozen pineapple in a blender. Beat until smooth.

Calling all Cooks! We would love to share your favorite recipes. Please submit to [email protected] or call Sharon Bouchard at 515-2519.

filed under: