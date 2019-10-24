To the Editor:

Our last article for your three papers advertising our fabulous hunters and family breakfast with eggs, bacon, home fries, pancakes, toast, coffee and a 7 a.m. drawing for our $500 gift certificate to Cabela’s was in for October 26, and that is one week early. The first day of hunting is November 2. So if we could get this change into the Lewiston Sun Journal, Advertiser and Bethel Citizen ASAP it would be deeply appreciated. For more information, please call Diana at 515-1998.

The breakfast time is 5:30 to 8 a.m. and the price is $8 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Ted Jones

West Paris

filed under: