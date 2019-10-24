LEWISTON — The LA Public Art Working Group will host three public presentations to raise awareness of the benefit of public art plans and ordinances for communities. Each begins at 11:45 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. They are free and lunch is provided.

The first two talks focus on New England communities with successful public art programs and the third addresses public art process and how to set up strong plans. Information will be provided on how public art enhances a community’s economy, tourism, and overall civic engagement, as well as practical information on municipal ordinances that address funding, site and art selection, installation, and maintenance.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, in Callahan Hall at the Lewiston Public Library, 200 Lisbon St., Yarrow Thorne, founder and executive director of The Avenue Concept in Providence, R.I., will share insights on how his organization nurtures and supports public art ecosystems by investing in permanent infrastructure, funding public art projects, documenting and promoting the work of artists, using art as a tool for education, and advocating for policies, processes, and partnerships that develop sustainable avenues for public art.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, at LA Arts Gallery, 221 Lisbon St., artist and Auburn native Andy Rosen and Bill Needelman, waterfront coordinator for Economic Development Department in Portland, will discuss the installation of Rosen’s work atop pilings on the Portland waterfront and emerging from the rising sea near the Ocean Gateway marine facility. The artist will explain how temporary public art captures the community’s attention on specific topics and grows support for permanent installations. Needleman will provide observations from the municipal perspective.

The third presentation, Friday, Nov. 15, at the Androscoggin Community Room at the Auburn Public Library, 49 Spring St., will feature Julie Horn, visual arts director for the Maine Arts Commission.

The three presentations are part of the LA Public Art Working Group’s management of a Maine Arts Commission grant awarded to transform the Twin Cities into a vibrant public art community.

