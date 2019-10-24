MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Historical Society will be featuring Carlton and Frances Beckett on Saturday, November 2 at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration, 64 Elm Street (formerly the Congregational Church) at 2 p.m.

Carlton and Frances will speak about their life experiences in Mechanic Falls, Maine and possibly elsewhere.

This is a continuation of a program the society has begun in asking residents to talk about their lives here, there and anywhere.

In addition, between noon and 4 p.m. on November 2, artifacts, photographs and documents about Mechanic Falls will be displayed in the downstairs room of the church.

Included will be issues of the Mechanic Falls High School yearbook, The Pilot. The society has yearbooks dating back to the 1920’s and up to 1967.

The society will also have newspaper articles and photographs about Mechanic Falls that were recently donated by Wahneta Dahlgren, 1949 graduate of Mechanic Falls High School.

Questions? Please call 345-3134 or e-mail [email protected].

« Previous

Next »

filed under: