NORWAY — On Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., multiple sites throughout Oxford County will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Community members are invited to bring any unused or unwanted medicines to the following sites for proper disposal: Oxford County Sheriff’s Office (South Paris); Norway, Paris, and Oxford Police Departments; Oxford Walmart; Sacopee Valley Health Center (Porter); and Bethel Substation.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the majority of misused prescription medicines were obtained from family and friends. Proper disposal is important to prevent misuse of unused prescription medication, especially opioids. Medications should never be flushed down the drain, which can contaminate Maine’s water supply. The best way to dispose of leftover medications is to drop them off at one of the many medicine disposal sites in Maine. Throughout the year, medicines can be properly disposed of at Walgreens or Paris Police department in secure medication disposal boxes. Oxford Police Department, Norway Police Department, and Oxford County Sheriff’s Office will also take unused medications throughout the year. Twice a year, large scale drug take back days are held nationally. If you have any questions about safe disposal sites, contact your local law enforcement.

Please do not bring needles/syringes, electronic devices, or devices with mercury such as thermometers to the disposal sites. For more information contact Healthy Oxford Hills at (207) 739-6222 or Oxford County Sheriff’s Department at (207) 743-9554. If you or someone you know may be misusing prescription medications, help is out there. Contact 211 Maine or SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP

« Previous

Next »

filed under: