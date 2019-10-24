NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St, Norway announces their November calendar of events.

New this month is a session on Winter Wellness, ‘Naturally’ by Trisha Grinnell, Wellness Advocate, on November 5. Then on Thanksgiving morning, the CRCof WM will host their 3rd Annual Turkey Trot 4 Hope 4 Mile/1Mile Walk/Run beginning at the Rowe School in Norway. Participants and volunteers are needed for this major fundraiser. For more information. check their calendar on their website www.crcofwm.org, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

‘Turkey Trot 4 Hope’ 4 Mile or 1 Mile Run/Walk Thursday, November 28, 8:00 a.m. Guy E. Rowe School, Main Street Norway. Register at: https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/Norway/TurkeyTrot4Hope by October 31 for best price and free T-shirt or official Turkey Trot Beanie hat for students. SAD #17 elementary students register for free. Participants have the option to create an on-line fundraising team. Those who raise more than $150 will be refunded their registration fee. Volunteers may also sign up on-line to assist with registration, on the course and at the finish line. For more information call 890-0329.

Drop in hours are Tuesdays 3:00-6:00 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have many pamphlets and a lending library. The Center is also a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or take time for yourself by participating in scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Survivorship Programs for Swimming and Caring Coupons are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming Passes for one month of unlimited swimming in a salt water pool are available through the CRCofWM partnership with the Hampton Inn located at 151 Main St., Oxford.

Caring Coupons to be used for a session of Reiki, Massage, Reflexology or Therapeutic Yoga from a list of approved Wellness Providers are also available for anyone impacted by cancer. Survivors receive 4 coupons, their caregiver receives 2 coupons. The providers on the list have gone through an interview process by the CRCofWM and are reimbursed by the Center for their services. For more information on either program, stop in at the Center, located at 199 Main St., Norway or call 890-0329 for more information.

Winter Wellness, Naturally: Tuesday, November 5 4:00-6:00 p.m. at CRCofWM Trisha Grinnell, Wellness Advocate will be at the Center periodically this winter to demonstrate how to take care of ourselves naturally. In this first session, you will learn the benefits of essentials oils in helping to support your immune system and promoting a restful sleep – two important steps in overall wellness. Please join us to learn and make some DIY Natural Health Recipes and products to take and use at home.

Women’s Cancer Support Group: Tuesday, November 5 12:00-1:30 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main St., Norway. Bring a bag lunch or snack. Call Jeanne at 744-6173 for more information.

Men’s Rally Group: Thursday, November 21 4:00-5:30 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main St., Norway. Vance Jordan and Nel Bernard facilitate this time for men and their caregivers to connect with others who are also impacted by cancer. Nel will offer a chair massage to those interested. Please call 890-0329 for more information.

Chair Yoga: Mondays and Wednesdays each week, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison. Chair-based yoga offers the benefits of other yoga classes but uses a chair as a prop for support, balance or advancing the pose. Participation in this class is supported by the CRCofWM for cancer survivors and caregivers, please arrive a little early to register when attending for the first time.

Yoga Warriors: Wednesdays, November 6, 13 and 20 3:00-4:00 p.m. at Posabilities, 15 Tannery Street, Norway. This free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Banding Together To Restore exercise class: Thursdays, November 7, 14 and 21, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main Street, Norway. In this exercise class, the focus is on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored Therabands. Participants are encouraged to work within their ability to safely obtain their desired goals, which could include improving energy and the ability to move easier while carrying out daily tasks and enjoying life. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Drum Circle: two sessions on Saturday, November 2. Beginners from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00, Advanced

1:00-3:00 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St. So. Paris. All Drums are welcome! Bring a friend or caregiver, drums are available to borrow. At noon there will be a Pot Luck Lunch; bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. This activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the CRCWM. No charge to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information call 207-604-0323 or 207-890-2177.

Wellness Share: Saturday, November 9, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St. So. Paris Everyone is welcome for an introduction to Reiki practice and selfcare. Massage, Reflexology and Polarity will also be available. There will be a Potluck lunch at Noon; bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. This activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the CRCWM. No charge to patients living with cancer and caregiver. For more information call 207-890-2177 or 207-312-9955.

Self-Reflexology: Friday, November 8, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main Street, Norway. Want to learn about Reflexology? Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

Reiki & Self-Reiki: Tuesday, November 26, 1:30-3:00 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main Street, Norway. Charlotte Labelle will demonstrate how Reiki helps to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

Stampin’ Up: Tuesday, November 5, 2:00-3:30 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main Street, Norway. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards. It is fun and easy to do.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) is located at 199 Main St, Norway in the

Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. Hours are: Tuesdays 3:00-6:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. They offer a variety of programs, as well as comfort items, free to anyone impacted by cancer. Check their website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information, find them on Facebook, or call 890-0329.

