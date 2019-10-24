OXFORD — It was not the first time a bee ever stung Andy Malo. Like most kids, he had been on the painful end of an occasional encounter and was never affected at all. That all changed on Oct. 8 while warming up with his team for an Oxford Hills Middle School soccer game against visiting Lewiston.

“We had no idea that Andy was allergic,” said his mother Amanda Malo. “He’s had stings now and then but never any kind of reaction.”

And Malo’s initial symptom was not one typically attributed to bee stings—he had sudden, severe abdominal cramps.

“Cramping is not something I’ve seen with bee stings,” said Malo’s coach Darryl Rugg, who is also a full-time paramedic. “But I knew he needed attention. I asked another player, Paavo Johnson, take him into the school to the nurse’s office to be checked out.”

But the nurse had left for the day already. Johnson, who plays on the eighth grade team, called Coach Rugg for help. Within 10 minutes of being stung, Malo broke out in hives, his gums reddened and he developed a lump in his throat. Athletic Director (and OHMS social studies teacher) Michele Wood gave Malo a Benedryl while Rugg dialed 911. And then Malo was on his way to Stephens Memorial Hospital with Wood at his side.

Rugg has coached for 10 years and this was his first emergency involving anaphylactic shock on the field. He had never seen abdominal pain from a bee sting, but it is indeed an indicator of a severe reaction.

“I’ve seen sprains, breaks, all kinds of injuries, but this was my first experience with anaphylactic shock,” said Rugg. “There are some important takeaways from the day. Bad reactions go beyond swelling and respiration. Our first-aid kits don’t normally have EpiPens®, but after last week we are making sure they can be easily accessed.

“Paavo needs to be recognized, too. He did a great job making sure Andy got immediate help.”

“We are very thankful to Paavo,” agreed Amanda Malo. “It was good that he was there for Andy. It really helped.”

Once at the hospital Malo continued to suffer from nausea and even with the Benadryl his throat was closing up so he was also given Prednisone. He was held for observation several hours before being released. His grandmother, Carol Malo, was the first to arrive.

“I was just getting to the game, still in my truck, when I saw him go in the school,” Carol Malo said. “And then Andy’s dad called me and told me to go to the nurse’s office. The school had already called him.”

By the time she reached him he was already being treated by paramedics and she followed the ambulance to the hospital.

“He looked scared,” she said. “But it all happened so fast. When I got to the emergency room they were taking care of him and he began feeling much better.”

Johnson downplayed his heroics.

“I knew it was serious,” he said. “But I was calm. I didn’t get too stressed. Coach is a paramedic and I knew he’d take care of Andy.”

Coach Rugg gifted Malo with the winning game ball that night at the hospital. And fully recovered, Malo was back with the team on the soccer field this week, making his own plays on the ball.

