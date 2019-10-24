BRIDGTON — This is our first paint night and space is limited, so you must register. We will be painting a large paint by number butterfly – this is a perfect project for all ages and abilities.

Please call Tina in the Bridgton Oncology Department to reserve your space. 647-6120

This session is for patients and their caregivers, and will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 5 p.m. at Bridgton Hospital’s Oncology Department, 10 Hospital Drive, Bridgton.

