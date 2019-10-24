When Parker is around, Parker is in charge. He hangs around the work room at Responsible Pet Care where he has declared himself the unofficial supervisor.

Three year old Parker makes sure everyone is doing their job especially when it comes to feeding time. That’s when he makes the rounds to see what everyone is eating. When he finds something he likes to eat he digs right in.

Parker is touchable on his own terms. He likes to be patted when he is resting, but not when he is on patrol round the room.

Parker is a good choice for someone that would like to add another cat to the family. He will be happy to supervise the action at his new home.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

