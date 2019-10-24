AUBURN —Phoenix Karate Academy is very pleased to announce it’s most recent belt test, promoting several students to the next level of rank.
All students executed basics (punches, blocks, kicks) using correct Japanese terminology, Kata (set memorized movements), Self –Defense techniques, and sparring concepts (light contact fighting). Kids best test students also learned anti-bullying and stranger defense concepts, non-violent posturing and restraint.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Franklin
Rangeley man charged after vehicle rolls over in Rangeley
-
News
Congress Bar & Grill to reopen Friday with new owner
-
Politics
GOP congressional candidate Eric Brakey giving away an AR-15 to one lucky donor
-
Business
U.S. House passes Jared Golden’s bill to help a federal small business program
-
Maine
Legislative leaders reject latest round of gun control measures