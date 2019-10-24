WATERVILLE — Police on Wednesday found a body in the basement of a Gold Street apartment building where a missing woman had lived and who was last seen Tuesday while putting her two children on the school bus.

Friends reported Melissa Sousa, 29, of 32 Gold St., missing at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety.

A co-worker of Sousa’s told the Morning Sentinel on Wednesday that Sousa’s boyfriend and the father of her two girls, Nicholas Lovejoy, 28, had previously threatened to kill Sousa.

McCausland said in a 10:45 p.m. Wednesday press release that Waterville and state police found a body in the Gold Street building about 4 p.m. The body was removed late Wednesday and taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta.

Police did not identify the remains as Sousa in the Wednesday night release.

“The ME’s Office will begin work on the identification and cause of death on Thursday,” McCausland said in the release. “The two agencies will continue to work late into the night and will return on Thursday to continue the investigation.”

Just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday, state police vehicles were parked outside the apartment building, where the front door was open. A lone child stood at the corner of Summer and Gold streets, waiting for the school bus. Television crews were assembled outside the building.

“This is not like her to disappear,” McCausland had said on Wednesday. “This is completely out of the ordinary.”

Lovejoy, who also lives in the Gold Street apartment and is the father of Sousa’s children, was arrested around midnight Tuesday after Waterville police stopped a sport utility vehicle he was driving on Summer Street, off Gold Street, McCausland said in a press release.

Lovejoy, who did not report Sousa missing, was charged with having a loaded rifle in the vehicle and endangering the welfare of a child, as he had left his children home alone, McCausland said.

“Lovejoy was interviewed at the Waterville Police Department this morning and has cooperated with investigators,” McCausland said Tuesday. “He was later taken to the Kennebec County jail, where he is being held in lieu of $2,000 bail.”

Waterville police asked Maine State Police Tuesday night for help in investigating the case, he said.

Megan Legasse, Sousa’s boss at Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street in Waterville where Sousa is a shift leader, said she and Sousa ride to work together every day and Sousa told her Lovejoy has threatened several times in front of their children to kill her.

“He’s locked her out of the house and pointed a gun at her while the girls were upstairs, looking out of the window,” Legasse said in a phone interview Wednesday. “A week ago in the driveway, he pointed a gun at her and the kids were saying, ‘Don’t kill my Mom.’ ”

At the Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street, employees were busy serving customers around 7 a.m. Thursday and said they would not comment on the case.

But Chris Moody, 69, who lives across Gold Street from Sousa’s apartment, said he was heartbroken to think a body was found in the basement and that it likely is Sousa.

“I feel terrible because I’m over here and she could have just grabbed the kids and come over here, or something,” Moody said Thursday morning.

He said he often saw her and Lovejoy and the children outside the apartment building. Sousa is the mother of 8-year-old twin girls.

“She’s such a cute little thing,” he said of Sousa. “I used to say to myself, ‘What’s that girl doing with that guy?’ I just don’t understand it. From all reports, she was a nice young girl and probably tried to be the best mother she could. I feel so bad. I just can’t imagine. It makes me cry that somebody is living in hell and you don’t even know it. She was just a little thing and he was awful. His eyes were just cold and evil.”

The Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence has a 24-hour, toll-free number people may call for help. It is 1-866-834-HELP (or 4357). Other numbers are 1-877-890-7788 or 623-3569.

