Charges
Auburn
- Christopher Thoits, 28, of 35 Clinton St., Portland, operating under the influence, 12:18 a.m. Thursday on Dennison Street.
Lewiston
- Muktar Maalim, 30, of 250 Lisbon St., criminal trespass and violation of condition of release, 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- John French, 38, transient, failure to give name, refusing to submit and refusing to sign summons, 1:30 a.m. Thursday at 60 Court St.
- Omar Haji-Hersi, 26, of 602 Ridge Court, Auburn, operating under the influence and disorderly conduct, 3 a.m. Thursday at 403 Montello St.
- Alicia Mackerron, 28, of 24 Dillon Road, Gray, three warrants charging failure to appear in court, 9:25 a.m. Thursday on Elm Street.
- Kevorn Haywood, 32, of 110 Bartlett St., warrant charging violation of bail, 3:45 p.m. Thursday at 71 Lisbon St.
- Kyle Riethmann, 28, transient, warrant charging failure to appear in court, 4:50 p.m. Thursday at Centerville Commons.
Androscoggin County
- Travis Martin, 36, of 108 Lavoie St., Jay, warrant charging theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and misuse of identification, by Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jamie Levesque, 33, of 35 Park St., Lewiston, operating under the influence, no test, 12:06 a.m. Thursday on Jordan Bridge Road, Sabattus, by Sabattus Police.
Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Justin R. Theriault, 27, of Mechanic Falls, Katie E. Bryant, 34, of Hebron, and Daryl C. Whitney, 56, of Norway collided, 6:11 p.m. Wednesday on Court Street. Theriault’s 2007 GMC pickup truck and Bryant’s 2019 Toyota SUV were towed due to disabling damage. Damage to the 2017 Chevrolet cargo van driven by Whitney and owned by Susan R. Morin of South Paris was listed as minor.
- Vehicles driven by Daniel Thayer, 61, of Durham and Phillip E. Libby, 78, of Poland collided, 12:02 p.m. Tuesday on Stevens Mill Road. Damage to the 2019 GMC pickup truck driven by Thayer and owned by Thayer Corp. of Auburn and to Libby’s 2012 Toyota was listed as functional.
- A vehicle driven by Samuel Frechette, 18, of Lewiston backed into a vehicle parked by Cynthia M. MacDonald, 51, of Greene, 8:33 p.m. Wednesday at Applebee’s parking lot on Center Street. Damage to the 2001 Dodge pickup truck driven by Frechette and owned by David Frechette of Lewiston was listed as minor; to MacDonald’s 2018 Nissan SUV, functional.
- A vehicle driven by Gerald L. Nichols, 64, of Lewiston struck a pole in the Walmart parking lot on Mount Auburn Avenue at 11:03 a.m. Friday. The 2015 Buick owned by Nichols received functional damage.
Lewiston
- Vehicle driven by Katrina J. Stowe, 36, of Lewiston and Kenneth B. McDonald, 50, of Litchfield collided, 8:34 a.m. Monday on Sabattus Street. Damage to Stowe’s 2017 Jeep SUV and to the 1995 Ford dump truck driven by McDonald and owned by Maine Concrete & Landscaping, Inc. of Sabattus was listed as functional.
