The Responsible Pet Care Bingo Fundraiser is being held this Sunday, October 27 at the Norway Legion Hall. Doors will open at 11 a.m.; bingo starts at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for 16 games of bingo. There will also be special games, raffle baskets, 50/50 and refreshments. Courtney Andrews and Caleigh Gallant, Animal Care Givers at Responsible Pet Care, are shown above with just a few of the prizes. Total value of prizes for this event is in excess of $1200.00 and will consist of Longaberger and Peterboro baskets, Thirty One products and pottery. All proceeds go to directly benefit the homeless animals at Responsible Pet Care Shelter located in Paris. For more information or advance tickets, call 743-8679.

