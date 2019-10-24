MECHANIC FALLS — RSU 16 Adult Education has announced the following classes:

Cooking for Special Dietary Needs: From vegan to dairy and gluten-free, participants will learn recipes and substitutions to accommodate special dietary needs; 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12; $14.

Copper and Bead Ornaments: Learn how to crochet wire and how to use jewelry pliers to fashion two colorful and festive copper and bead ornaments; 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6; $35, includes all materials needed.

Intro to Self-Employment: The workshop, offered by New Ventures Maine, will help attendees decide if self-employment is right for them. The class covers entrepreneurship, pros and cons, ways to manage risk, elements of a business plan, important financial pieces and steps needed for startup; 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Free, but register in advance.

Medicare 101: Part A, Part B, C and D. Join Kerri Faria from SeniorsPlus focuses on Medicare to make informed decisions; 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Free, but register in advance.

Whittling Santa: After two sessions, participants will leave with a small carved Santa Claus that is suitable for the mantle or ready to hang on a tree. An active participant in many area carvers’groups, Dick Shryock has been carving and sharing his expertise for almost 10 years; 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 14 and 21; $24, includes everything. Bring carving tools if you have them.

Wreath-Making: Create a wreath for the front door or to give as a gift. Includes greens, ring and wire for one wreath. Bring light gloves, cutters/pruners, ribbons/bows and any special decorations; 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5; $27.

All classes are held at 129 Elm St.. Registration may be completed online at mechanicfalls.maineadulted.org, by mail at PO Box 129, Mechanic Falls, ME 04256, in person at 129 Elm St., or by calling 207-345-3217.

