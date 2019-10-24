TOPS

NORWAY — TOPS meets Tuesdays in the Association Hall at Town & Country Mobile Home Village, 99 Town & Country Drive, Norway. Weigh-in is from 4-4:45 p.m. and the meeting is from 5-6 p.m. Yearly membership is $32 and monthly dues are $5 which includes a bimonthly magazine subscription to TOPS News. TOPS is a non-judgmental weight loss support group and there is no food to buy or diet to follow – a healthy lifestyle is promoted. For more information call Mary at 743-6992 or at 461-1010.

Survivors

STATE — The Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault (MECASA) has announced two new services for survivors of sexual harassment and assault: text support and chat support. In addition to the statewide sexual assault helpline, people can text the helpline number, 1-800-871-7741, or go to mecasa.org to chat with an advocate.

These services are available from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Support includes free, private support from a trained sexual assault advocate, information and resources that can help with next steps in healing or criminal justice proceedings and referrals for longer-term support like mental health help. The new services are yet to be available 24-hours due to limited funding. The helpline is available 24 hours. For more information visit mecasa.org/onlinehelp/.

Kite flying

NORWAY — Color the Sky, Kite Fly!, a kite-flying group, will hold monthly outings on selected weekends in Norway and surrounding towns, dates to depend on the wind and weather. Time of kite-flying sessions will be from 1-4 p.m., meeting at an area location. The outings are free and open to all. Contact Terry at [email protected] to sign up for an introductory, informational email. To receive outing notifications, either request to be placed on the e-mail notification list or sign on as a member on the group’s Facebook page at tinyurl.com/yadtn6ms. Those interested may also text or leave a message at 890-5207.

Respite Care

LEWISTON — Those caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia and paying out-of-pocket or unable to afford home care can get help through SeniorsPlus, which offers respite reimbursement services to help keep care partners at home. For more information ontact SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241.

Al-Anon

NORWAY — Al-Anon meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Second Congregational Church in Norway on 205 Main St.

Seniors

LOVELL — The Gathering Place meets on Thursdays, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lovell UCC Church on 1174 Main St.This is free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Bring your own lunch, and coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For more information call the church at 925-1321.

4-H poultry

HARRISON — Feathered Friends is a new 4-H poultry club seeking members ages 5-18. The club will focus on all things poultry, including learning how to care for, raise and show chickens, ducks and turkeys. 4-H is a national organization for youth ages 5 to 18 to learn life skills through hands-on work in a variety of project areas.

Participation in Feathered Friends will give members access to participate in six countywide 4-H events, including the Cumberland Fair. Participation is free, although each club typically requests a nominal fee. For more information or to request a disability accommodation, call or email Sara Conant, 781-6099, [email protected] or visit umaine.edu/cumberland/programs/cumberland-county-4-h/clubs/.

Thrift Shop

LOVELL — The Lovell UCC Thrift Shop is open Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The shop is full of really nice things with more coming in all the time. The shop is very much in need of people to help out an hour or two anytime you can. For more information call Pat Stearns at 925-6536 or Peg Mason at 935-7528.

Kids’ Korner

WEST PARIS — The Kids’ Korner located at the First Universalist Church of West Paris, 208 Main St. is open the first and third Saturdays of the month, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A free service for area communities, Kids’ Korner collects and donates new and gently used clothing for infants and toddlers. A current need is boys and girls toddler sizes 2T and 5T. For more information call Donna Marshall, [email protected], 515-0595.

Cancer Support

NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St. in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. All programs, comfort items and many resources are free to anyone impacted by cancer. Hours are Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop by or call 890-0329 or check out www.crcofwm.org.

Hobby groups

HARRISON — Hobby groups for knitting, crocheting and other hobbies using yarn will resume meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at the Caswell Conservancy Center, Main Street. The group is open to all, whether experienced or a beginner.

Crafts

PARIS — The Paris Public Library will host craft programs the second Tuesday of each month from 6:30 -8 p.m. downstairs in the Deering Memorial Community Center on Main Street. Activities are for ages 6 to adult. Individuals are asked to sign up in advance so sufficient supplies are available. The programs, with all materials, are free and sponsored by the Paris Public Library’s Friends Group, The Seneca Club. For more information or to sign up, call the library at 743-6994 or email [email protected]

NORWAY — 3-6 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, 199 Main St. Norway. Join Karen for an afternoon of crafts, fun, laughter and fellowship!

AMVETS

PARIS — AMVETS Post 777, which serves the Oxford Hills, holds monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the American Legion, 12 Church Street. Meetings are open to all veterans. For more information call 595-7324.

Swap Shop

SUMNER — The summer hours at the Swap Shop (located at the Buckfield/Sumner transfer station) are: Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fellowship

LOVELL — The Gathering Place, a senior fellowship group, meets Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St. Meetings are free and open to any senior who wishes to drop in. Folks attending the meetings should bring their own lunch. Coffee, tea and snacks are provided. A hot meal is provided on the first Thursday of each month. Chair yoga is offered on the third Thursday of the month. This is a time for fellowship, games, art and special events. For more information call the church office at 925-1321.

Worship Series

NORWAY — Voices in the Silence will be held the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month at 6 p.m. at the First Universalist Church of Norway, at 479 Main St. For more information call 743-2828.

Observatory nights

NORWAY — The Twitchell Observatory is offering Open Observatory Nights on the first clear Friday and/or Saturday night of every month. Volunteers share the sky with visitors, using the observatory’s telescope, as well as their own. These events are free. For more information visit the observatory’s website at https://tinyurl.com/y9k6scyl, the observatory’s Facebook page, or contact [email protected]

Yoga

OTISFIELD — Otisfield Recreation Department is excited to have Laurie Phillips, a certified Yoga instructor, offer Yoga Classes at the OtisfieldTown Office. Class begins at 5:30, and lasts for an hour and 15 minutes. For more information and suggestions on clothing, what to bring, etc. call Anne at 539-9101 x 2.

HARRISON — 10-11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison. Having trouble getting on your knees to do yoga? This chair-based yoga class will offer the benefits of other yoga classes, but uses a chair as a prop for support, balance, or advancing the pose as appropriate for each student. This class will incorporate an exploration of alignment, strength, balance, flexibility, breath, and relaxation. For more information, call 890-0329.

Quilters

NORWAY — The Pine Needle Quilters of Norway and Paris, meets every Thursday, from 9 a.m.-noon in the Community Room at the Norway Town Office, 19 Danforth St. All are welcome. For more information, call Maury at 461-3377.

MECHANIC FALLS — Area residents who enjoy crafts and companionship are invited to join community and church members at the Anglican Church of the Transfiguration (formerly the Mechanic Falls Congregational Church) on Elm St. for the Bog Hoot Quilt Society meeting. The group meet is at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. The entrance to the downstairs is from the driveway to the church. There are plenty of tables for quilting projects, an ironing board and a cutting board, and the coffee pot is on. Participants are invited to bring any project they are working on, including knitting, crocheting and needle crafts, or they may join in on church projects.

The Table

NORWAY — The Table at the Norway Grange continues to offer free Friday night activities from 6- 8 p.m. These activities are chemical free family/community focused. Each week the team offers game nights, movie nights, and open mic karaoke. Free pizza and popcorn along with drinks are available each week.

The Table offers a free weekly community breakfast each Saturday from 8-9 a.m. at the Norway Grange.

October 25 will start at 5 p.m. following the Norway Trick or Treating on Main St. Both children and adults are invited to join us for pizza, popcorn, and sweets, along with pumpkin carving or painting and games.

The Table is a ministry and mission of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Norway Grange, and the Community.

For more information or if interested in volunteering with activities of The Table feel free to call A-J Alexander, director of The Table Ministries at 461-3093 or email at [email protected]

Widows Support Group

OTISFIELD — The Widows Support Group meets every third week on Tuesdays at the OtisfieldTown Office Annex 403, State Rte. 121, Otisfield, from 1:30-3:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The group is to help connect widows of the area with local resources through handouts, lectures, demos and where needed, workshops. This is not a club, and you will be able to find the session’s subject, time, and place on Otisfieldme.gov website. Click on the calendar, so you can choose which meetings you want to attend.

Texas Hold’ems

OXFORD — Texas Hold’ems are held the third Saturday of every month until the end of the year at American Legion Post 112 on King St. Doors open at 12 p.m., table draws are 12:50 p.m., and the game starts at 1 p.m. The games generally end by 6 p.m. There is a $50 buy in and $5 high hand.

Banding to Restore

NORWAY — 9-10 a.m. on Thursdays at Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main St. This is a light to moderate exercise class that will help you improve your flexibility, balance and strength. For cancer survivors and caregivers.

Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine

NORWAY – The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St. Drop in hours are Tuesdays 3-6 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Center provides comfort items (such as port protectors, new wigs, hats, quilts and pillows), a lending library of cancer information, and coupons for free complimentary therapies (reiki, reflexology, therapeutic yoga, and Oncology massage) to individuals with cancer and their caregivers. They also sponsor cancer support groups for men and women and weekly drop in classes: Chair yoga at the Caswell Conservancy in Harrison (Monday and Wednesdays at 10am), Yoga Warriors at Posabilities in Norway (Wednesdays at 3pm), and Banding to Restore, an exercise class at Bader Physical Therapy in Norway (Thursdays at 9am). The Center is also a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer, or participate in one of the craft activities offered on Tuesday afternoons (3-6 p.m.).

For more information, check the monthly calendar on their website, www.crcofwm.org, find them on Facebook, or call 890-0329.

Canton Historical Society needs consignment items

CANTON – The Canton Historical Society is putting out a call for consignment items by local artists and artisans. Would you like to have your items for sale at the Canton Historical Society Gift Shop through fall and the holiday season? The artists or artisans receive 60% of their sales and 40% goes to the CHS, There is limited space, so we the Society is looking for items under $50, especially knitted hats and mittens, small quilted items like potholders, placemats and table runners and other useful handmade articles. To be considered, email [email protected]

Scrapbooking/craft day

SUMNER – A scrapbooking/craft day, a Project Graduation fundraiser for Buckfield High School, Class of 2010, will be held on Saturday, November 9, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in the cafeteria at Hartford Sumner Elementary School, 145 Main St., Sumner. The cost is $35 per person and includes space, welcome gift, door prizes, breakout sessions and lots of fun.

Reserve your spot at https://signup.com/go/NZeTcVZ at SignUpdot.com. To register, call Jaylene Gonyea at [email protected] or call 754-3460 or 597-2939.

Halloween Parties

WEST PARIS – On Saturday, Oct. 26, Ring McKeen Unit 151 will be hosting an adult (21 and older) Halloween Party (BYOB) at the Post Home on Church St., W. Paris. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. with dance being held 8-11 p.m. The donation per person is $10. The band will be the Classic Echos. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and prizes for the best costumes. For more information, please contact Dorene at 674-2346 or Linda at 739-9831.

PARIS – Paris Public Library is hosting a children’s Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at the library, Market Sq., So. Paris. There will be Halloween-themed crafts, activities, stories and candy. Costumes are encourage but not required. Free and open to all.

NORWAY – Norway Center for Health & Rehab hosts its 26th annual Halloween community trick or treat, haunted house & ghost walk on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6-7 p.m. at 29 Marion Ave., Norway. For more information, call 743-7075.

PARIS – Paris Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a Halloween party on Friday, October 25, from 5-7 p.m. at the Paris Fire Station on Western Ave. There will be games, prizes, costume contest, crafts and more.

Free coat pick-up

PARIS – The Town of Paris and the Salvation Army is sponsoring a free coat pick-up on Tuesday, October 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Paris Fire Station on Western Ave. Open to the public and you don’t have to be a Paris resident.

Fall/Christmas Fair

HARTFORD – The annual Hartford Fall/Christmas Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Hartford Town Hall on Rte. 140, from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. There will be many crafters with excellent wares, lunches for sale, lots of special items quilted items, RADA Knives, etc, honey, natural soaps and scents, whoopee pies, all kinds of homemade pies, and fudge. Wonderful gift ideas for fall and the holidays. Sponsored by the Hartford Community Church Women’s Association. For more information, call Arlene at 224-7355.

Socrates Cafe

BRIDGTON – Socrates Cafe meets at the Bridgton Community Center on Monday, Nov. 4. Meet and Greet is from 6:15 – 6:30 p.m. and the Discussion is from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The topic will be “Are We Doing Enough to Protect Our Natural Resources?” and the Moderator will be Earl Morse. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 583-6957.

Whitman Memorial Library

BRYANT POND – The Whitman Memorial Library will be welcoming Sarah Page on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. The program, “The Whole Horse Experience and Educational Sanctuary,” will inform you about Sarah’s work to rescue and rehabilitate horses from neglect, abuse, abandonment and slaughter. She will tell about her facility in Woodstock and her efforts to provide horses with training, a safe place to heal physically and mentally, and an adoptive new home whenever possible. The program is open to the public at no charge and light refreshments will be served.

Holiday Fairs

BUCKFIELD – The Nezinscot Valley Holiday Fair will be held Saturday, December 7, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Buckfield High School. Shop local at nearly 100 local crafter and vendor booths. Santa visits from 10 a.m.-noon. Lunch items will be hot dogs, Italians, desserts and more. There will also be live musical performances throughout the day. The fair is sponsored by the Nezinscot Valley Music Boosters.

MINOT – The Minot United Methodist Church is holding a holiday fair on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. on Rte. 121, corner of Minot Ave. & Empire Rd. Fair will feature home cooked baked food, candy and fudge table. crafts, knit goods, Christmas gifts, old fashioned Cabot cheese, pet table (get something for your best friend) and silent auction table. Homemade lunch will be served beginning at 11 a.m. with free coffee.

Ticket Auction

OTISFIELD – Otisfield Community School is holding a ticket auction on Saturday, November 16. at 416 Powhatan Rd., Otisfield. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and numbers will be called at 1 p.m. There will be hundreds of items, including gift cards to Hannaford, Maurice’s, Flagship Cinema, Amazon, Dunkin Donuts, All the Raven, Mainly Action Sports, Applebee’s, and many more. There will also be a large item table, 50/50 and a bake sale. Lunch will be available for purchase. All students from OCS will receive a envelope of free tickets valued at $5. All proceeds benefit the new playground fund.

Bake/yard sale

WEST PARIS – On Saturday, Nov. 16, Ring McKeen Unit 151 will be hosting a bake sale/yard sale at the Post Home on Church St. in W. Paris. The doors will open at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. Anyone who is interested in bringing items to the Post Home to be used for the fundraiser should contact Dorene at 674-2346 or Linda at 739-9831.

Kids’ Christmas party

WEST PARIS – On Saturday, Dec. 14, Ring McKeen Unit 151 will be hosting a kids’ Christmas party at the Post Home on Church St. in W. Paris. This party will start at 1 p.m. and continue until 3 p.m. There will be many activities for the children including cookie decorating, coloring sheets, crafts and other fun stuff. And yes, Santa will be joining in. Any questions, please contact Dorene at 674-2346 or Linda at 739-9831.

Suppers

NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church serves its free monthly supper from 5-6 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at 205 Main St. All are welcome. For more information, contact the church office at 743-2290.

HARTFORD — On the first Friday of each month, people from Hartford and surrounding area get together to share food, laughter, games and sometimes music in a goodwill potluck supper at the Hartford Town Hall. Come one, come all, and no need to be fancy in dress or in food that you prepare. For more information call Lennie Eichman at 320-9125.

Community pot luck and open mic.

OXFORD — A community pot luck and open mic will be held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Oxford Rec Center. Bring a dish to share and come and meet your neighbors. Play a fiddle, carry a tune, and come and share your talent.

WATERFORD – Community suppers are held on the third Thursday of each month from Oct.-May (excluding Dec.). Please bring a main dish, salad, or dessert to the pot luck, hosted by the Raymonds and Nancy Engdahl. Beverages will be provided. The Wilkins House is located on Plummer Hill Road (beside the church) in Waterford Flat. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Luncheons

POLAND — Life Springs serves luncheons to seniors at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Poland Community Church, 1212 Maine St. The cost is free. For more information, call 998-4779.

NORWAY — Oxford Hills Area Association of Churches serves the Norway Community Free Lunch at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Universalist Church, 479 Main St. Anyone can eat a nutritious lunch and no questions asked.

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

Breakfasts

NORWAY — The Community Free Breakfast is at 8 a.m. in the Norway Grange, Whitman St.

MECHANIC FALLS — The American Legion serves breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month at 41 Elm Street.

