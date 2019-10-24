NORWAY — Before she was even official as the youngest director on the Cottage Street Creative Exchange board, Koley True was already bringing her fresh ideas to the annual fundraiser for the non-profit. Along with the usual fare, silent auction and entertainment, Ms. True will create a craft area on the long tables in a corner. Now, performers and guests alike may engage in their own visual art expression during the party. Her knowledge and experience with CSCE, along with years of leadership during middle and high school, uniquely qualify her for this new position. She joins Darlene Gray, Amanda Daniels, Mickie Shibles and Debi Irons, all of whom will be hosting Galavanting the Stone – so named for Kezarstone Catering and gala band, The Cobblestones.

The November 2nd gala is on the 2nd floor at 13 Cottage Street in downtown Norway, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Art Moves Dance Ensemble will perform several numbers with the full band and some with keyboardist Danielle Tran. Expansion Art(s) Movers, comprised of local teen dancers, will also perform with the live music. A cover of “Fever” and lots of tunes sure to get the audience dancing promise an event to live up to its name. Guests include Collective Motion, The Moving Company Teen Troupe, and Portland Youth Dance. A Silent Auction in the music room features donated items from generous local individuals and businesses. Dress is casual, with jeans and fedoras as our theme.

The mission of Cottage Street Creative Exchange is to provide an educational dance platform for creative expression, cultural exchange, and collaboration – at home and abroad.

Tickets for the gala are $25. Invitations are available at the Raven Collection on Main Street in Norway or by request. For more information or to receive an invitation, please call 207-743-5569, email [email protected] gmail.com or go to the Project side of artmovesdance.com. For more information on The Cobblestones, go to thecobblestones.net

