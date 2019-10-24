PARIS — UMA in South Paris, located at 232 Main Street, will be holding a Computer Information Systems (CIS) & Cybersecurity Information Session at Friday, November 1, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity to meet with program faculty to learn more about the degrees and certificates available in South Paris, including: Computer Information Systems, Cybersecurity, Data Science, and Cyber Forensics. Career exploration in this field will also be discussed.
Admissions and financial aid staff will be available to answer questions about the admissions process as well as available scholarships for new, returning, and transfer students.
UMA has nine centers statewide which provide centralized services to students and faculty engaged in online and distance education courses. Centers are located in Brunswick, East Millinocket, Ellsworth, Houlton, Lewiston, South Paris, Rockland, Rumford, and Saco. Students access the resources of UMA while studying at their local Center, pursuing a mix of online and traditional classroom instruction while staying close to home. UMA’s South Paris Center is located at 232 Main Street, South Paris. For more information about the degrees and certificates available in your local area, call 743-9322 or visit www.uma.edu/southparis
