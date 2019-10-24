To the Editor:
As the morning teacher on duty in the student parking lot, I have observed some very irresponsible driving by many drivers on Route 26. Please SLOW DOWN! The speed limit is 20 mph [see editor’s note] from 7-8 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. in the afternoon and the yellow lights are flashing. I am truly concerned for the safety of our kids! Please drive through the zone in the morning and afternoon going the speed limit and be cautious of buses and parents turning in and out of school. Please set examples for all drivers and the travel to and from school will be safe for all.
Tim O’Connor  
Telstar HS/MS Teacher
EDITOR’S NOTE: Actually state law mandates the speed limit as 15 mph in all school zones during these hours. Maine Statutes, Title 29A, Section 2074 states that the following are maximum rates of speed, except when conditions or other regulations require a lower speed: 15 mph in a school zone during recess or during opening or closing hours.

