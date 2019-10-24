As the morning teacher on duty in the student parking lot, I have observed some very irresponsible driving by many drivers on Route 26. Please SLOW DOWN! The speed limit is 20 mph [see editor’s note] from 7-8 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. in the afternoon and the yellow lights are flashing. I am truly concerned for the safety of our kids! Please drive through the zone in the morning and afternoon going the speed limit and be cautious of buses and parents turning in and out of school. Please set examples for all drivers and the travel to and from school will be safe for all.

Tim O’Connor

Telstar HS/MS Teacher