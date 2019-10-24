PARIS — The Maine Veterans’ Homes – South Paris has announced that they will be holding an Open House on Monday, November 4, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for anyone who is interested in residency for themselves or a loved one. Eligibility requirement information will be provided and tours of the CMS highest rated (5 Star) Home will be offered.

Bradford Peck, Administrator, said “Life at MVH South Paris is all about being part of a community. We are set on 11 acres with scenic wildlife and mountainous views, and our Home has a country charm and small town feel where our residents and employees know one another by name.” The modern facility features amenities such as restaurant style dining, large sun room with heated outdoor patio, a barber/beauty shop and a specialized therapy unit and gym for rehabilitation. Peck added “Our focus is on providing top-quality senior care, comfort and camaraderie for our residents.”

A representative from the Norway office of Seniors Plus will also be on hand to discuss the resources they have to offer, answer questions and share information. Seniors Plus is the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine, providing services to older people, adults with disabilities, and their families in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties.

For more information on the open house, please call (207)743-6300.

