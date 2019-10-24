1. Thornton Academy (7-0)

The Trojans lost a shutout last week. That was all they lost. The Trojans just keep winning.

2. Bonny Eagle (6-1)

The Scots have given up 14 points in back-to-back weeks. It will take more than that to beat them.

3. Marshwood (6-1)

The Hawks made a B South statement by routing Kennebunk last week.

4. Scarborough (6-1)

The Red Storm are rocking heading into a road matchup at Oxford Hills, before hosting Thornton.

5. Brunswick (7-0)

The Dragons have scored at least seven TDs in six of seven games. Good bet for it again vs. winless Messalonskee.

6. Leavitt (7-0)

Even going on the road wasn’t enough to stop the Hornets, who are playing stingy defense.

7. Cony (7-0)

A win over rival Gardiner could vault the Rams to the No. 1 seed in B North.

8. Wells (6-1)

The Warriors rebounded well from their first loss in a long time.

9. Kennebunk (5-2)

The Rams couldn’t hang with Marshwood. Can they now hold off Biddeford for No. 2 spot in B South?

10. Lawrence (6-1)

The Bulldogs join the list after their second three-game win streak of the season.

