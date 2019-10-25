St. Luke’s coat closet now open

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton has opened its yearly coat closet for the rest of the fall and winter. Each year, the church receives gently used dry cleaned jackets, coats, and snowsuits from the Salvation Army. The church also welcomes laundered, gently used winter coats, boots, hats and mitten donations from the community for distribution. Those in need of warm jackets and coats may stop in anytime the church office is open. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. on the corner of School and High streets in Wilton. The parking lot and office entrance are behind the church on School Street. Call the church in advance to be sure someone is there, normally Tuesday through Friday mornings. FMI about St. Luke’s go to: www.stlukeswilton.org or call 207-645-2639.

Library to host meet and greet for candidates

AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library will host a Meet & Greet for Auburn School Committee Candidates from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the Androscoggin Community Room.

There are 12 candidates running for school committee and all have been invited to attend or to send a representative in their place. Candidates will be given one to two minutes to introduce themselves followed by some general questions by a moderator. There will be a time for questions from the audience.

The event is open to the public.

Wilton Fish/Game to host weekly pistol shoot and clinic

WILTON — The Wilton Fish and Game Association will host a weekly informal pistol shoot and shooting clinic starting Friday, Nov. 1.

“The idea is to promote safe and fun shooting to help new shooters become better and seasoned shooters to stay proficient,” said Alan Paradis, club range officer, who is organizing the events.

The weekly shoot will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays at the Wilton Fish and Game range, Rte. 2. The public is invited, but all participants must arrive by 7 p.m. to attend a safety briefing and discuss course of fire prior to shooting. There is a $5 donation requested to cover the cost of targets, which will be provided.

Participants need to bring a pistol with 50 rounds of ammunition (no magnum or +p ammunition) as well as eye and hearing protection. Most nights an NRA-certified pistol instructor will be available to assist new shooters. NRA-certified range safety officers will be on site for all events.

For more information, call Alan Paradis at 207-364-6509.

« Previous

Next »