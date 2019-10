LEWISTON — Community Credit Union presented the Greene Baptist Church Food Pantry with a check for $250 as part of the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.

The food pantry is in the church. It serves about 75 families per month and also gives out about 20 Thanksgiving baskets.

The food pantry is open to residents of Greene on the first and third Thursday of every month from 1-3 p.m.

