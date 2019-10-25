I am endorsing Mike Marcotte for reelection for Lewiston City Council for Ward 7. He believes in listening to his constituents’ views before voting on something. He believes in saving neighborhoods from being overrun by developers. He helped stop a rezoning attempt and saved our neighborhood. He stood up for residents when a rezoning proposal would have impacted the quality of their lives.

He puts his constituents, in Ward 7, first and assists them in resolving issues with the city. He has helped many constituents who have had tax issues and safety issues. He has the experience and knowledge to help protect and assist Ward 7 residents.

I encourage others to join me on Nov. 5 in voting for the reelection of Mike Marcotte for city councilor in Ward 7.

Diane Derocher, Lewiston

